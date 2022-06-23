NCP vows support to crisis-hit MVA in Maharashtra, says it stands by CM Thackeray
Mumbai: The NCP on Thursday asserted it will do all it can to save Maharashtra's ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and was firmly with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose party Shiv Sena is facing a rebellion in its legislative ranks, threatening the stability of his government.
Talking to reporters here after a party meeting chaired by NCP president Sharad Pawar in the backdrop of the prevailing political crisis in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said his party was firmly with the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA.
"We will do all we can to save the alliance government," said Ajit Pawar, a senior leader of the NCP.
"I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone (about the political crisis)," he said.
The MVA has been pushed to the brink after a section of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership.
Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, rejected criticism that he has denied development funds to MVA allies Congress and the Shiv Sena.
"I have never discriminated against anyone. There was never any cut on budgetary funds," he said.
To a question on Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comments that his party was open to consider quitting the ruling bloc if dissident MLAs return to Mumbai and holds talks with the CM, Ajit Pawar said, "It is his prerogative. We will ask Uddhav Thackeray about it. May be this was spoken to bring the rebels back to the party fold." Asked if the opposition BJP had a role to play in the ongoing political crisis, Ajit Pawar said, "So far, no top BJP leader has been seen in the forefront."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Kate Mara to voice star in supernatural thriller podcast 'Necropolis'23 Jun 2022 3:21 PM GMT
Chris Hemsworth speaks on Christian Bale's Gorr in 'Thor: Love and...23 Jun 2022 3:20 PM GMT
'RRR' Hindi version is 'most popular film from India on Netflix...23 Jun 2022 3:19 PM GMT
Saba Qamar's 'Baaghi' to air on Zindagi channel from June 2823 Jun 2022 3:17 PM GMT
A compounded crisis23 Jun 2022 2:49 PM GMT