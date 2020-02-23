Navy's MiG-29K jet crashes, pilot ejects safely
Panaji: A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed into the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast on Sunday morning, the Navy said.
The aircraft was on "routine training sortie" when it crashed off the Goa coast around 10.30 am, a Navy spokesman said.
"The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," the spokesman said in a tweet.
The twin-engine, single-seater aircraft developed a "technical snag" due to which it crashed, he said.
The aircraft had flown from the INS Hansa base at Vasco in South Goa.
This is the second mishap of MiG-29K aircraft in Goa in the last three months. On November 16 last year, a MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed outside Verna village in South Goa district. Both the pilots had then ejected safely.
