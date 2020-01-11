After meeting PM, Mamata takes part in protests against CAA, NRC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata Saturday. He arrived in Kolkata amid protests by students. The security has been heightened in the city. The PM is in Kolkata to take part in 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust.

After meeting the Prime Minister, Banerjee said she asked the PM to withdraw CAA, NPR and NRC. "I told him that maybe this is not an appropriate time for me to say this, but we have been agitating against CAA and NPR. I told him we are against dividing people. No one should face atrocities. Please rethink on CAA. Please withdraw it. He said he is here to attend some scheduled programmes and that such matters can be discussed in Delhi later."

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will attend sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust. The visit comes at a time when West Bengal has been witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The ruling Trinamool Congress students wing as well Left Front activists are protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in various parts of West Bengal today.

Owing to protests against his visit, the administration sanitised the route, which was taken by the prime minister's convoy to reach the city from the airport.





(Inputs and image from The Indian Express)