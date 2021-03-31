Nandigram: High-decibel campaigning concludes

Nandigram: Campaigning for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls ended on Tuesday evening, setting the stage for the voting in 30 constituencies spread across four districts on April 1.



The fate of 171 candidates will be decided in the second phase by 75,94,549 voters who will exercise their franchise in 10,620 polling booths spread across the 30 constituencies, the Election Commission sources said.

All the booths where polling will be held in the second phase have been declared as "sensitive" by the EC, sources in it said.

The final day of the campaigning saw hectic canvassing for the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing BJP leader and her former follower Suvendu Adhikari.

Union Home minister Amit Shah held roadshows with Bengal's megastar Mithun Chakraborty in support of Adhikari in Nandigram during the day, while Banerjee, who is confined to a wheelchair following her injury which she had sustained while campaigning in the constituency, crisscrossed it addressing rallies at several venues.

In a show of might, the Union Home minister called upon people to ensure the defeat of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. He stressed that defeating Banerjee from Nandigram would be a precursor to the much-desired change that Bengal had long been waiting for.

Standing atop a lorry, decked up with flowers and BJP flags, the Union minister, with TMC turncoat and party candidate Adhikari by his side, waved at enthusiastic crowd that gathered along the four-km stretch between Bethuria and Reyapara in the East Midnapore Assembly segment.