Nainital: 5 killed as car falls into gorge
Nainital: Five people were killed and one injured when their car fell into a gorge here, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Okhalkanda area when the car was going to Gurdwara Reetha Sahib from Haldwani, Senior Superintendent of Police Pankaj Bhatt said.
Five passengers were killed on the spot and the injured driver was rushed to a hospital, the SSP said.
Earlier on Thursday, five people were killed when a utility vehicle fell into a gorge in the Tehri district.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Cop kills woman before shooting self dead near B'desh Dy High...10 Jun 2022 8:19 PM GMT
HS topper Adisha wants to work for street children10 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT
NEET-PG: SC rejects pleas for special round of counselling10 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Cong, BJP win 4 seats each from two states; counting delayed in...10 Jun 2022 8:12 PM GMT
Indian crude oil basket hits 10-year high of $121/barrel10 Jun 2022 8:10 PM GMT