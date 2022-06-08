Naidu stresses on India's inclusivity, Goyal asserts 'good relations' with Gulf to continue

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of protests in India and condemnation by several Muslim countries of the controversial remarks by two BJP members against Prophet Mohammad, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Inclusion is the firm foundation underlying the Indian constitutional architecture and it finds an echo in the philosophy of the Modi government which believes in "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas."



While addressing the Indian diaspora in Doha on Monday, Naidu said the government cares for everyone, especially those marginalised and who need support.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Qatar was the first country to officially take up the alleged derogatory remarks made during a TV debate with New Delhi.

Meanwhile, asserting that the controversy had not impacted the NDA dispensation as Sharma was not a government functionary, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said ''good relations" would continue with the countries, even as Malaysia, Iraq and Libya joined over a dozen Muslim nations in condemning the comments.

India continued to grapple with the international fallout on Tuesday, with its Missions in these countries maintaining that the controversial remarks do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India and noting that "vested interests" that are against India's bilateral ties with these nations have been inciting the people using these comments.

"I don't think that this statement was made by any government functionary and, therefore, it has no impact on the government and necessary action has been taken by the party," Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, told reporters in Kochi, Kerala when asked about the controversy.

He said the External Affairs Ministry has clarified the issue.

"The Foreign Office has come out with a clear clarification on that remark and the BJP has taken the necessary action in this regard. With all these countries, we have a very good relationship and our relations will continue to be very good," he said.

When asked about a social media campaign to boycott Indian products in the wake of the row, the minister said he has not heard of any such thing.

"They have only mentioned that such a statement should not be made and accordingly, action has been taken against the person who made the comments. All the Indians living in gulf countries are safe and do not have to worry," the union minister said.

Iraq, Libya, Malaysia and Turkiye have joined over a dozen Muslim countries in condemning the controversial remarks.

Qatar, Iran and Kuwait had on Sunday summoned India's Ambassadors and expressed their strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks.

Egypt-based Arab Parliament also expressed its strong condemnation and rejection of the "irresponsible remarks issued by the spokeswoman of India's ruling (BJP) against Prophet Mohammad."

On Monday, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the Maldives, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman and Afghanistan too had condemned the remarks.

Responding to a query on the issue, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said, I've seen stories. I haven't seen the remarks themselves, but I mean, regardless, I can tell you that we strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions.