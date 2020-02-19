Mystery Letter Against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP Denies Rift

Bengaluru: A mysterious letter has surfaced in Karnataka, neither signed by anyone and nor addressed to anyone, which is critical of BJP chief minister, BS Yediyurappa's style of functioning. The letter which accuses him of favouring his family members and not allowing anybody else to grow, is seen as a signal of friction within the BJP.

The letter says that at the age of 77, Mr Yediyurappa should become a guide for the party and not be in active electoral politics. He could be given a Governor's post, the note says.

The letter, reported in the media, surfaced after a meeting that was supposed to have been held among many MLAs at the home of former chief minister, Jagadish Shettar.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Shettar met Mr Yediyurappa ahead of the day's Assembly session.

BJP leaders in the state denied any sort of rift in the party.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana said, "There is no secret meeting, question of dissent in our party. Our leader is only Yediyurappaji. Everything is normal and good in our part".

Mr Yediyurappa had been under pressure of late when it came to choosing members of his cabinet. Earlier this month, he expanded it to include 10 of the 11 former Congress and JDS MLAs who won the bypolls in December after contesting on BJP tickets.

While there has been no open rebellion, it is speculated that earlier BJP members who missed out on a cabinet berth may have been upset. The berths were seen as rewards for the MLAs for withdrawing support from the earlier coalition government causing it to collapse and allowing the BJP to come to power in the state.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)