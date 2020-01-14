Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi court defers verdict till Jan 20
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday deferred till January 20 pronouncement of its judgement in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
The shelter home was run by former Bihar People's Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur.
Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha deferred the verdict till January 20 as Thakur's lawyer filed a plea claiming the prosecution witnesses in the case were not reliable
The court had earlier deferred the order till January 14 as the judge was on leave.
(Image from indiatoday.in)
