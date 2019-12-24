Muslims should be included in CAA, says Bengal BJP V-P
Kolkata: Stoking a fresh controversy, West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose Tuesday went against party's official line and advocated inclusion of Muslims in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Bose, who is the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, asked the party not to compare the country with any other nation as "India has always been a country open to all religions and communities".
"If Muslims are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come so there's no harm in including them. However, this is not entirely true - what about Baluch who live in Pakistan & Afghanistan? What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan?" Bose said in a tweet.
"Don't equate India or compare it with any other nation - as its a nation Open to all religions and communities," he said in another tweet.
His comments are in complete contrast to that by the party leadership which had advocated in favour of including non-Muslims in the list of refugees who can get citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
