Muslim women permitted to enter mosques to offer namaz, AIMPLB tells Supreme Court
New Delhi: Muslim women like men are permitted to enter mosques for offering 'namaz', the All India Muslim Personal Law Board told the Supreme Court Wednesday.
The AIMPLB reply was filed in response to a PIL of Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade who has sought judicial intervention in ensuring entry of Muslim women in mosques. It will be considered by a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde. The bench is dealing with legal and constitutional issues relating to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Govt issues fresh travel advisory, asks people to refrain...29 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
BJP Min Anurag Thakur, MP Parvesh Verma ordered off...29 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
JD(U) expels Kishor, Varma for 'anti-party' activities29 Jan 2020 6:36 PM GMT
After 5 years of hard work, BJP calls me terrorist:29 Jan 2020 6:36 PM GMT
DHFL diverted Rs 12,773 cr to 79 shell cos via 1L...29 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT