Muslim women permitted to enter mosques to offer namaz, AIMPLB tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: Muslim women like men are permitted to enter mosques for offering 'namaz', the All India Muslim Personal Law Board told the Supreme Court Wednesday.

The AIMPLB reply was filed in response to a PIL of Yasmeen Zuber Ahmad Peerzade who has sought judicial intervention in ensuring entry of Muslim women in mosques. It will be considered by a nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde. The bench is dealing with legal and constitutional issues relating to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.