Mumbai reports 803 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Mumbai: Mumbai on Tuesday reported 803 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release here.



On the second day in a row, Mumbai reported less than 1,000 new coronavirus infections, while daily fatalities fell to single digit for the first time since December 19, 2021.

It took the caseload in the country's financial capital to 10,47,393, while death toll reached 16,630.

The positivity rate or infections found per hundred tests dipped to 1.55 per cent from 2.10 per cent a day before.

With 51,492 COVID-19 tests carried out since Monday evening, about 5,800 more than the previous day, the tally of samples tested so far rose to 1,53,40,933.

With 1,800 patients recovering, the tally of recoveries increased to 10,19,088, and the city's rate of recovery is 97 per cent.

The caseload doubling rate or period has improved to 485 days, while the overall growth rate of cases for the period between January 25 to 31 was 0.14 per cent.

Presently, Mumbai has 8,888 active COVID-19 patients.

Around 81 per cent or 650 out of the 803 new patients were asymptomatic. Only 152 patients were hospitalised during the day, and 31 of them were put on oxygen support.

As per the BMC, 2,036 of 37,482 hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city.

Five buildings have been sealed because of high number of cases. On January 7, 2022, Mumbai reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the "third wave" which, according to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, had begun from December 21, 2021.