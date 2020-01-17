Mumbai Police bust 'high-profile' sex racket in Andheri hotel; 2 actresses, 1 minor rescued
Police have busted a "high- profile" sex racket operating in a three-star hotel in suburban Andheri and arrested a 29-year-old woman and rescued three female artists, including a minor, an official said on Thursday.
The Social Service (SS) branch of the city police conducted the raid at the hotel at Andheri East on Thursday, the official said.
"During the raid, three females, including a minor, were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who was operating the racket, was arrested," he said.
"Sharma was running a tours and travel agency in Kandivali East. However, she was involved in immoral activities," senior inspector of SS branch, Sandesh Revale, said.
While one of the rescued is a woman actor and singer, who has worked in 'Savdhaan India' TV crime show, he said, another one has worked in a Marathi movie and serials.
The minor has worked in a web series, Revale added.
The offence was being registered against Sharma, he said.
