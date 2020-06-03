Cyclone Nisarga Makes Landfall On Maharashtra Coast
Mumbai: Tropical storm Nisarga, which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" this morning, has made landfall on the Maharashtra coast. This is the second cyclone to strike India in two weeks and the first such storm that will impact Mumbai.
"The centre of the cyclone is very close to Maharashtra coast. Landfall process started and it will be completed during next three hours. The northeast sector of the eye of severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is entering into land," the weather department said.
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been put on high alert as some parts of these two states and the union territories fall on the path of the cyclone that developed over a low pressure area over the Arabian Sea.
