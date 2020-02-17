Millennium Post
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at GST Bhavan, 16 engines on spot

A fire broke out on the eighth floor of GST Bhavan at Byculla in Mumbai on Monday. As many as 16 fire engines are on the spot.

No injuries were reported at the time of filing this report. Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi also arrived at the spot.

According to the fire officials, most of the employees evacuated the building immediately after spotting the smoke.

