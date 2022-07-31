Mumbai: ED officials search Sanjay Raut's residence
Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.
The action follows multiple summons issued by the ED against Raut, the latest being on July 27.
Raut was summoned for questioning by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.
At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by CISF personnel, reached Raut's residence and began the searches.
The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.
I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam, Raut tweeted shortly after the ED action.
I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena, Raut added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Spectrum auction enters sixth day of bidding; garners nearly Rs 1.50...31 July 2022 6:55 AM GMT
Chinese research vessel to dock at Hambantota port in August: Sri...31 July 2022 6:54 AM GMT
Ex-Bihar MP gets 3 years in jail for controversial comments against...31 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT
Five-member gang arrested for possession of contraband in Kerala31 July 2022 6:41 AM GMT
Bali holds mass cremation for over 100 deceased31 July 2022 6:30 AM GMT