MPost contributor gets appreciation from Nobel laureate Edmund Phelps

New Delhi: Noted international economist, Edmund Strother Phelps, shared the link of a Sunday feature titled 'Explorer of new vistas', published on September 26, 2021, in this newspaper, stating: "I appreciate this story by Krishna Gupta on a great deal of my life's work".

This acknowledgement is in the context of Dr Krishna Gupta's comprehensive article reviewing the works of the economist, apart from briefly detailing his life and career. Dr Krishna Gupta, a senior IAS officer, is a regular contributor to Millennium Post.

Dr Gupta has held important positions at the state and Central governments. He has served as India's lead negotiator in Services and Rules at the Indian Mission to the WTO in Geneva from 2006-2010. He was also the CMD of WBPDCL, the power generation company of the West Bengal government. He has also been the MD of WBIDC and the Principal Secretary of the Industry Department in the West Bengal government before moving to New Delhi as the Principal Resident Commissioner of West Bengal. Dr Gupta is known to be an efficient, professional and honest officer and was instrumental in holding the well regarded Global Investor Summits in West Bengal. He has also played a crucial role in setting up 500MW plants in Sagardighi, Murshidabad for the first time ever. He also drives the disinvestment in Haldia Petrochemicals. Dr Gupta has a PhD from SUNY, Stony Brook, USA and had Elinor Ostrom, the winner of the Nobel in Economics in 2009, as one of his advisors. He has numerous articles published in his name and has also authored several books.