MP govt to arrange for stay, food & transportation of students returning from Ukraine: CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed state officials to make arrangements for the stay, food and transportation of students on their return to India from war-hit Ukraine.

More than 180 students stuck in Ukraine have so far contacted a helpline set up by the Madhya Pradesh CM, according to a state government official.

So far, 29 natives of Madhya Pradesh have returned from Ukraine, Chouhan said in an official statement after holding a meeting with state resident commissioner and other officials on Monday night.

After the students arrive in India, the officials should make arrangements for their stay, food and transportation to their homes. The students should not face any problems, Chouhan said.

He said more students hailing from Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to arrive in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday by flights bringing back Indian nationals from Ukraine, where Russia has launched a military offensive.

"The MP government is in touch with officials in the Ministry of External Affairs, who are communicating with the Ukrainian embassy officials to ensure the well-being of our students there," a government official said.