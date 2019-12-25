MP CM to lead anti-CAA rally in Bhopal on Wednesday
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act in state capital Bhopal on Wednesday, Congress leaders said.
Called 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra', it will start at noon from Rangmahal Talkies and culminate at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Minto Hall (old Vidhan Sabha), MP Congress vice president and organisation in charge Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said.
He said Congress leaders and workers, representatives from other parties, NGOs, ex-Army men, advocates and students are expected to take part.
The Communist Party of India's Shailendra Shaili, Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajkumar Gautam, Trinamool Congress leader Satish Chouhan, Nationalist Congress Party Brijmohan Shrivastava, Loktantrik Samajwadi Partys Raghu Thakur will attend the march, Shekhar said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
6.2 magnitude quake hits west of Port Hardy, Canada25 Dec 2019 12:38 PM GMT
Akshaye Khanna: I always carry nervous energy before a new...25 Dec 2019 12:36 PM GMT
Won my heart in 40 minutes: Saqlain on Ganguly25 Dec 2019 12:32 PM GMT
Apple to enforce macOS app verification requirements from...25 Dec 2019 12:30 PM GMT
WhatsApp dark mode finally ready for some users25 Dec 2019 12:27 PM GMT