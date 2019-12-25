MP CM to lead anti-CAA rally in Bhopal on Wednesday

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act in state capital Bhopal on Wednesday, Congress leaders said.



Called 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra', it will start at noon from Rangmahal Talkies and culminate at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Minto Hall (old Vidhan Sabha), MP Congress vice president and organisation in charge Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said.

He said Congress leaders and workers, representatives from other parties, NGOs, ex-Army men, advocates and students are expected to take part.

The Communist Party of India's Shailendra Shaili, Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajkumar Gautam, Trinamool Congress leader Satish Chouhan, Nationalist Congress Party Brijmohan Shrivastava, Loktantrik Samajwadi Partys Raghu Thakur will attend the march, Shekhar said.