MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Covid-19

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj singh Chouhan has tested positive for Covid-19. This information was shared by himself on his Twitter handle.



In the tweet, Chouhan wrote, "My dear people, I was having symptoms of #COVID19, after the test my report has come positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get corona test done. People close to me must move to quarantine."

In another tweet, Chouhan said, "I am following all the guidelines of #COVID19. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor's advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites coronavirus. I made every effort to avoid it, but people used to come and meet me for various reasons."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in his absence Ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Vishwas Sarang will hold meetings adding that, "I myself will continue to make every effort to control #COVID19 during treatment."

Earlier, State Cooperative Minister Arvind Bhadoria had also found to be coronavirus positive. He continues to be under treatment.