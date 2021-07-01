MP: Bodies of 5 missing since May dug out of 10-foot deep pit

Dewas (MP): The skeletons of five persons of a family who were missing since May 13 have been recovered from a field in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of two people, police said on Tuesday.

Mamta Bai Kaste (45), her daughters Rupali (21) and Divya (14) along with relatives Puja Oswal (15) and Pawan Oswal (14) had gone missing from their home in Nemawar town, after which a probe began to trace them, said Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma.

The police said that the victims' landlord and a dozen of his accomplices are behind this horror. The main accused, Surendra Rajput, has been arrested. According to police, Surendra Chouhan was known to the family and used to visit their home.

Though he was in a relationship with Rupali, he was planning to marry another woman. When Rupali got to know about it, she posted a picture of the man's fiance on a social media site, along with her number. This enraged him. He then allegedly planned to eliminate Rupali and the others as he suspected that all of them were conspiring to break his engagement.

"On Tuesday, we dug up their skeletons from an agricultural field after getting a tip-off. The five were killed and buried 10 feet beneath the ground. We have arrested two people. Further probe into the case is underway," police said

"None of them had clothes. The accused had stripped them and burnt the clothes. The accused had covered the bodies with salt and urea to ensure they are decomposed," police said. agencies