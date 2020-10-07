MP: 6 labourers killed, 24 injured as tanker hits van

Dhar: Six farm labourers were killed and 24 others injured when their van was hit by a speeding tanker in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district in the early hours of Tuesday.



Out of the 24 injured persons, the condition of nine was serious, Dhar additional collector Shailendra Solanki said.

The accident took place on Indore-Ahmedabad road near Chiklya Fata under Tirla police station limits, located about eight km from here, at around 3 am when the labourers were returning to Tanda village after working in an agricultural field.

One of the tyres of their pick-up van got punctured and the driver was replacing it when the speeding tanker hit the vehicle from behind, Solanki said.

"Six labourers were killed and 24 others were injured. The condition of nine of them was serious," he said.

The injured persons were admitted to Tirla and Dhar district hospitals, he added.