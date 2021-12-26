Moved step back, will move forward again: Agri minister on farm laws

Nagpur: The three farm laws — withdrawn by the government last month after they sparked furious (and sometimes violent) protests nationwide by lakhs of farmers — could be re-introduced at a later date, Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at an event in Maharashtra on Friday.



According to an NDTV report, Tomar blamed "some people" for the scrapping of the controversial laws — repealed in Parliament with the same lack of debate and discussion that heralded its passing — and then seemed to suggest that all three "black" laws — as they were called by its critics — could re-appear at a later date.

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Centre was hatching a "conspiracy" to bring back the three farm laws after the next round of Assembly polls and urged people to teach the government a lesson by defeating it in the elections.

"We brought the agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws, which, after 70 years after Independence, were a big reform under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," the Agriculture minister was quoted as saying by a national news agency.

As part of the protest, thousands of farmers from Punjab and UP (as well as Haryana and Rajasthan) had camped on the Delhi borders since November last year. The BJP — in power at the Centre and in UP, and hoping to oust the Congress from Punjab — faced massive anger from voters in these states.

"But the government is not disappointed... we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone," he said, according to the agency.

Two days before it scrapped the farm laws, the government issued a note on 'Objects and Reasons'.

The note, signed by Tomar and released to members of Parliament, blamed a group of farmers for standing in the way of "the endeavour to improve the condition of farmers...", and said the government "tried hard to sensitise farmers on the importance of the farm laws".

Last month Prime Minister Modi — in a stunning announcement just three months before elections in UP and Punjab (where farmers' votes are key) — said the three farm laws would be withdrawn.

The government's surprising U-turn — after senior figures, including the Prime Minister and the Agriculture minister, spent months verbally attacking the protesting farmers and defending the three laws — raised questions from the Opposition, who pointed to elections on the horizon. With agency inputs