More than 95 protesters, police injured in Hauz Rani clash

New Delhi: Around 100 people, including Delhi Police personnel were injured in the violence that took place on Sunday night at Hauz Rani area. The protesters had planned a long march in Malviya Nagar for which the police say no permission was granted.



Meanwhile, the protesters have said close to 70 people were injured after police lathi-charged to disperse the crowd. On the other hand, the cops has said 37 of its personnel were injured as many protesters physically abused them. The police have filed an FIR on numerous protesters.

Demonstrators at Hauz Rani were protesting a 24x7 sit-in, led by the women of the area and claimed that the police had "unleashed violence when they reached Gandhi Park". However, the police claim that the protesters tried to block traffic at multiple locations. "The protesters tried to block traffic at multiple locations and also in front of arterial roads in front of the hospital. Many of them verbally and physically abused the police personnel and pushed the female police personnel towards the barricades, bit them and heckled them," said DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur.

However, the protesters maintained that it was peaceful. "There was a stampede-like situation when the police suddenly started lathi-charging, injuring many women and children," said Najma, a protester at Hauz Rani.

The police, on the other hand, said: "The protesters were persuaded and later they returned to the site. Police personnel on duty showed extreme restraint and perseverance in front of this sustained abuse and ensured highest standard of professionalism."

Numerous students who were part of the protest were also injured in the attack. Sargam, a Delhi University student, said the crowd did not instigate the police in any manner.