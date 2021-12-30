More RDAs join striking doctors in Capital

New Delhi: Even as the resident doctors' protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling 2021 intensified on Wednesday following the government's refusal to apologise for police excesses, more RDAs in Delhi joined the strike — affecting patient care in the city at several major government facilities.



In addition to Safdarjung, RML and Lady Hardinge, RDAs of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya and Northern Railway Central Hospital have also joined the strike along with that of the MAMC and Hindu Rao and Kasturba Gandhi Hospitals.

Significantly, after Tuesday night's meeting with the Centre, the AIIMS RDA said that they would be withdrawing from the strike they had planned for Wednesday in the larger public interest.