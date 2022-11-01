Morbi district admin under scanner for awarding contract to wall clock maker

New Delhi: The cable bridge collapse in Morbi has put the tendering awarding procedure under scanner as Oreva Group, which has expertise in manufacturing low-cost wall clocks, was awarded the contract to renovate a historical bridge that was built during the British colonial rule in 1877.



The local administration is also under scrutiny as to how the tender for the maintenance of the Morbi hanging bridge, which is an engineering marvel, reach a wall clock making company.

According to the company's website, it has expanded its business in different other sectors, but there is no mention of construction work or any other work related to the renovation of bridges, as part of its business activity.

The company, founded by Odhavji Raghavji Patel about five decades ago, manufactures wall clocks under brand names like Ajanta and Orpat. Besides wall clocks, the company has started manufacturing household and electrical appliances such as CFL bulbs, calculators, ceramic products and e-bikes.

Interestingly, the company, which claims to have over 6,000 employees, has not yet come with any justification as how it got the contract for the maintenance of the hanging bridge that was built on the lines of Lakshman Jhula in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh and inaugurated by then-Mumbai Governor Richard Temple in 1879.

Notably, the founder of Oreva Group had passed away earlier this month at the age of 88. Patel was a science teacher in a school before trying his hand at business in 1971 at the age of 45.

It is reported that the bridge was constructed on Machchu river at the cost Rs 3.5 lakh, which was much more in comparison to expenses incurred on building bridges during that time. It was made with the most innovative technology and parts were imported from Western countries. Local authorities refer to it as an "engineering marvel" of its time. As per the district collectorate website of Morbi, Thakor, who ruled Gujarat till 1922, built the bridge as a symbol of "the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi".