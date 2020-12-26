Modi's six-year rule provided most peaceful atmosphere in J&K: Shah

Jammu: The six-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014 will be remembered as the most peaceful period in the history of Jammu and Kashmir since 1990, Union Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.



Shah also lauded Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration for conducting peaceful and transparent District Development Council (DDC) polls and assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that all the promises made by Modi will be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

"The prime minister has a special attachment and love for the people of J-K. Whenever, we are meeting him, his focus remains on three things -- speedy development of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure benefits reach an ordinary person for his upliftment, strengthening of grassroot democracy and a peaceful security scenario.

"After August 5 last year, there is a visible change (in J&K) in every field, whether related to unfinished projects, implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, infrastructure development and security situation," Shah said.

On August 5 last year, the Centre had abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

Joining Modi via video-conference for the launch of a scheme extending benefits of Ayushman Bharat to all residents of the Union territory, Shah who was in Guwahati, said that as far as security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir was concerned, the people in Kashmir were enjoying peace since Modi took over as the prime minister in 2014.

"I can say with full faith that during the last six years of Modi's rule from 2014 to 2020, Kashmir witnessed the most peaceful period since 1990 and it will be remembered in the history of J-K," he said.

Shah asserted that peace is essential for development, tourism and employment generation for the youth.

"Development is impossible without peace. For tourism to flourish, peace is again imperative. Peace is key to fulfillment of the dreams of youth," he said.

The home minister said the prime minister has kept his promise to take the democracy to grassroots level.

He said J-K administration performed its responsibility at a miraculous speed as a result of which government schemes were reaching the public.

"The people of J-K are reaping benefits of the schemes. Unfinished work on infrastructure projects started under the leadership of Modi in 2014 gathered speed after August 5 and we are hopeful that within the next one year all the projects will be completed," he said.

Referring to the recently conducted DDC polls, Shah praised the LG and his administration for ensuring peaceful and transparent polls.

"Not a single drop of blood was shed during polling which also recorded a heavy turnout. When the DDCs are formed, elected representatives will prioritise works in their districts in accordance with the sentiment, wishes and aspirations of the locals and will ensure that the development work reaches every household," he said.

He said that instead of transferring funds to the J-K administration, the money will be directly given to the DDC to carry out the development of each district.

The minister said the central government as well as the J-K administration is bound to fulfil all the promises made to the people of the Union territory by Modi over the past six years.

"I want to assure the people of J-K that all the promises made by the prime minister will be fulfilled," he said, expressing hope that the Union territory will witness a new dawn under the leadership of Sinha who along with his administration is working at a "miraculous speed" to implement government schemes, complete development projects and maintain peace.

Terming the launch of the health scheme as a "great day" for the people of J-K, he said it will bring a transformation in the health sector by adding 15 lakh families who will get a health insurance cover of Rs five lakh free of cost.

"The scheme is already in force in the country, including J-K, for the past two years. Now adding 15 lakh families to cover all residents of J-K is the first in the country. This is because of the special bond the PM has with the Union Territory and the efforts of the Lt Governor," he said.

He said the scheme has proved to be a miracle for the seven crore poor people in the country.

"So far over 1.5 crore have benefited by getting free treatment, including minor and major surgeries," he said.

Referring to the various measures taken by the administration to strengthen the health- related infrastructure in the UT, the Union minister said the day is not far when the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not have to go outside for treatment.

Health infrastructure is going to get stronger with people coming from outside to invest here, he said.

He also praised the Lt Governor administration for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said the government's efforts kept J-K safe.