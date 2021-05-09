Modi's actions in attempting to stifle criticism during crisis inexcusable: Lancet editorial

New Delhi: At times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has seemed more intent on removing criticism on Twitter than trying to control the Covid-19 pandemic, medical journal The Lancet has said in an editorial.



"Modi's actions in attempting to stifle criticism and open discussion during the crisis are inexcusable," it said.

The editorial published in the world's most renowned medical journal said the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that India will see a staggering 1 million deaths from Covid-19 by August 1.

"If that outcome was to happen, Modi's government would be responsible for presiding over a self-inflicted national catastrophe," Lancet said in a scathing criticism of the government.

Lancet said India squandered its early successes in controlling Covid-19. Until April, the government's Covid-19 taskforce had not met in months, it said.

"The consequences of that decision are clear before us, and India must now restructure its response while the crisis rages. The success of that effort will depend on the government owning up to its mistakes, providing responsible leadership and transparency, and implementing a public health response that has science at its heart," it said.

In the suggested course of action, Lancet said India must reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission as much as possible while the vaccine is rolled out.

"As cases continue to mount, the government must publish accurate data in a timely manner, and forthrightly explain to the public what is happening and what is needed to bend the epidemic curve, including the possibility of a new federal lockdown," it mentioned.

Genome sequencing needs to be expanded to better track, understand and control emerging and more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants, it said.

"Local governments have begun taking disease containment measures, but the federal government has an essential role in explaining to the public the necessity of masking, social distancing, halting mass gatherings, voluntary quarantine, and testing," it added.

Lancet said the botched vaccination campaign must be rationalised and implemented with all due speed. With agency inputs