Modi warns against 'Jungle Raj ke Yuvraaj'; Rahul slams his silence on unemployment

New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav 'yuvraaj' (crown prince) of 'Jungle Raj' during his second leg of political rallies in Bihar, it seems the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance, have decided to counter the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) poll issues of unemployment by bringing back the lawlessness era of Lalu Prasad Yadav in the forefront.



Taking a lead in setting the tone to counter the narrative of Tejashwi Yadav, the Prime Minister on Wednesday took a dig at the RJD's chief ministerial candidate by reminding people of the Opposition's track record at a rally in Muzaffarpur.

"You can imagine, if there is an epidemic on the one hand, and at the same time if the people of 'Jungle Raj' come to rule, then it will be like a double hit on the people of Bihar. What can people expect from the 'yuvraaj' (crown prince) of 'Jungle Raj'?" Modi asked.

"The people of Bihar have made up their mind to inflict yet another defeat on those responsible for the 'Jungle Raj' where crime graph had soared to an extent that living a normal life became difficult for the common people, our mothers and sisters," Modi said attacked the RJD-Congress combine, without taking their names.

"They committed financial irregularities in the name of waiving farm loans. They took bribes to give jobs. The NDA stands for development. Beware of those who are greedily eyeing the funds earmarked for progress," Modi said.

Hitting out at Yadav over his poll promise of providing 10 lakh jobs if his party was voted to power, Modi said: "It's not the time for 'hawa hawai' (empty promises). These elections are an opportunity to re-elect those who have pulled Bihar out of deep darkness.... Please ask yourself the question does the 'yuvraj' of 'Jungle Raj' have the credibility and the experience to fulfill the aspirations of the state's lower and middle classes," he said.

"Forget about government jobs, if they come to power, even private companies giving jobs will flee the state."

He further added: "Companies will shut down their offices and run away. Extortion calls will be made by those patronised by the party which has copyright over kidnappings."

Addressing back to back rallies in Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur in north Bihar, and the state capital, the Prime Minister also set the tone for the day with a dash of Hindutva when he made a mention of Ayodhya at his first election meeting.

He lauded Nitish Kumar for leading the state from misgovernance to good governance, from darkness to light, and from the phase where kidnapping had become an industry to one full of opportunities.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who addressed two rallies in Bihar on Wednesday, questioned the government at the Centre and the Prime Minister saying that he does not talk about unemployment in his election rallies.

Speaking at a rally in Darbhanga, the former Congress president said: "Nitish Kumar will talk about Tejashwi's family. Narendra Modi will talk about my family. But neither of them will speak about unemployment and poverty in the state."

Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in West Champaran district, Gandhi added: "He was pained to see that the Prime Minister's effigy was burnt in Punjab on the occasion of Dussehra, which reflects the anger of youth and farmers."