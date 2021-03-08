Modi vows to bring 'real change' in state, says will create 'Sonar Bangla'

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday endorsed his inflated dream of creating 'Sonar Bangla' to the saffron party supporters while addressing a rally at Brigade. He also stressed that BJP has had a long association with the state. This was Modi's first rally in Bengal after the announcement of the election schedule.



"The dream of 'Sonar Bangla' will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here to assure you of Bengal's development, increase investment, protect Bengal's culture and bring change," said Modi, stressing upon his mission of bringing 'Asol Poribortan' (real change) to the state.

"Bengal trusted Didi (Mamata) for Pariborton. She broke the trust," he claimed.

Modi hailed the turnout at Brigade, which had remained the most sought-after venue for political rallies since the Left Front regime. In Bengal, the turnout at Brigade is considered to be a symbol of strength for political parties.

The Prime Minister said he never had the privilege of addressing such a huge rally in his long political career. He praised Bengal for giving eminent personalities to the country in the fields of science and knowledge.

"This land of Bengal increased India's pride in the science of knowledge. Great personalities from Bengal empowered the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. This land of Bengal gave us legislation, a mark, a son who sacrificed for a chief. I bow to such a pure soil," he added.



Calling it a "game-over for Trinamool", he tried to woo voters by highlighting a development roadmap that would be taken up if BJP comes to power in Bengal.

"People want 'shanti', 'Sonar Bangla', 'pragatisheel Bangla' and therefore, the people will now fight with those who have an anti-Bengal attitude," Modi added.

He said that the democratic system had been destroyed in Bengal. "BJP will strengthen this (democratic) system. We will bring the change to re-establish public faith in government systems, in the police, and administration," Modi said.

Claiming that the next 25 years are crucial for Bengal's development, Modi promised that when India would celebrate its 100 years of independence in 2047, Bengal would lead the nation. The Prime Minister also vowed to implement the National Education Policy in the state, if voted to power.

"We will also work to ensure that students can study technology, engineering and medical sciences in Bengali language," he added.

Taking a jibe at Mamata's previous slogan for 'paribortan,' he asked the gathering what change did 'didi' bring to the lives of common Bengali families in the past 10 years? "You had raised the slogan of Poribartan against the Left Front government and vowed to work for 'Ma, Mati and Manush', but did people witness the change they expected?" he asked.

Modi put a positive spin on the frequent allegations levelled against him by the Opposition parties, especially the TMC. "They often say that I work for my friends. The tea garden workers in Bengal are my special friends. Due to my work, their suffering in the state has reduced. My 'chaiwale' friends got social security due to the schemes undertaken by our government," he said.

In his address, he promised to restart smart city projects, developmental projects of Kolkata and create opportunities for start-ups. He also promised more job creation, facilitation of Mudra loans and finance for unorganised-sector entrepreneurs, a transparent eco-system in recruitment processes for teachers, and other government posts, among other initiatives. He also promised more benefits for poor to uplift their living conditions, housing for all, and piped water connection to rural areas.

He also said people, who are impoverished and needy, are his real friends and he ensured that his 'friends' receive government aid like ration during the lockdown, free gas cylinders and free vaccines.

Referring to the 'khela hobe' remark the Prime Minister added: "Nothing is hidden. Bengal knows everything. But this khel (game) will not continue. Khel Khatam hona chahiye (this game must stop)."

Mamata Banerjee's "Khela hobe (game on)", is the anthem of Trinamool Congress rallies ahead of the Bengal elections. She has been using the 'Khela Hobe' slogan at most of her rallies as she challenges the BJP and PM Modi.

Referring to Mamata's latest stint with a scooty, Modi attacked the TMC supremo sarcastically. "Didi, at a time when your scooty changed its direction to head for Nandigram instead of Bhawanipore, we still want everyone's good and don't want to hurt anyone. But it seems, your scooty is destined to topple at Nandigram. We can do nothing in this regard," he said.

"Didi, you are the daughter of India, not only of Bengal! When you were trying your hands at the scooty a few days ago, everyone was praying for your safety! It is good that you did not fall, otherwise the state in which the scooty was manufactured would have become your enemy," said Modi.

Meanwhile, famous film star and a prominent Bengal face Mithun Chakraborty joined PM Modi at the mega rally. Chakraborty was known for his proximity to the Left. He was a Rajya Sabha MP of the Trinamool. He quit the party and MP post following the Saradha Ponzi Scheme scam.

Earlier, BJP leaders had claimed that the rally would be attended by at least 700,000 people. More than 1,500 CCTV cameras were installed across the city and drones were being used to monitor the venue.

However, the rally was marred with instances of chaos as the saffron party leaders tried to control the unruly supporters.