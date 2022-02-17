Modi slams Channi for 'bhaiya' remark, accuses AAP of following divisive agenda

Abohar (Pb): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for his "UP de bhaiye" remark and also targeted AAP, accusing it of "dreaming to break up" the state.



The prime minister said the agenda of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not at all different from Pakistan and the party is even ready to "shake hands with separatists" to come to power.

Lashing out at Channi over his remark, Modi asked if the CM could use the language for the land where Guru Ravidas and Sikh Guru Gobind Singh were born.

Channi had courted controversy by asking people during a road show not to let the "bhaiya" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the state, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders.

Without naming AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over allegations that he supported separatists, Modi said a disclosure made by a former AAP leader about him explains the Delhi CM's character.

"Their (AAP) agenda and Pakistan's agenda are not at all different," alleged Modi.

"Their intentions are far more dangerous," said Modi referring to the former AAP leader's allegations, which have been described as "malicious, unfounded and fabricated" by the party.

"These people are having a dream of breaking up Punjab. These people are even ready to shake hands with separatists for coming to power. For coming to power, if they have to break up India, then they will be ready for this also," Modi alleged.

PM Modi slammed Channi for asking people during a road show not to let "UP, Bihar and Delhi de bhaiye" enter the state.

The word "bhaiya" in reference to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is generally considered offensive.

Channi on Thursday said his remark was twisted and he respects people from the states as they helped build Punjab.

In a video on social media, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen beside Channi, clapping when he made the remark in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

Modi alleged, "The Congress always makes people of one region fight against another region for its own gains.

"By such statements, who are they trying to insult. There would hardly be any village here where our brethren from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar would not be doing hard work," said Modi.

I want to ask these leaders where was Sant Ravidas born. Was he born in Punjab? He was born in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and you will not let 'bhaiyas' of Uttar Pradesh enter here. Will you throw out Ravidasiyas (followers of Guru Ravidas), will you erase Sant Ravidas' name too," he asked.

He further asked where Guru Gobind Singh was born.

He was born in Patna Sahib in Bihar. And you say you will not let people of Bihar enter. Will you then insult Guru Gobind Singh ji? Will you tolerate Guru Gobind Singh's insult? Will you insult the land where Guru Gobind Singh was born, will you use such language that you will not let people of that state enter here, said Modi.

Stating that Punjab was facing many challenges, Modi accused the Congress of trying to take the state towards instability.

Attacking AAP, Modi called it as Congress party's "partner in crime" and accused it of telling lies.

He said the AAP government in Delhi does not have a Sikh minister.

"Those people who have a government in Delhi and if you see their government, then you will come to know how much they insult Sikhs and Punjabis. When you go to Delhi, you will come to know," alleged Modi.

Modi lambasted AAP for its claim of uprooting the drug problem, saying the party opened liquor vends near schools and colleges in Delhi.

He hit out at AAP for "abusing" Punjab farmers for the rise in pollution in Delhi and added that its government had asked people from UP, Haryana and Punjab to leave the national capital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi alleged that they wanted to expand the network of drugs in Punjab and even opposed the increase in the jurisdiction of the BSF in the state.

"Punjab and India will not break because of anybody's conspiracy. Each Indian is standing strong against such forces," he said.

Referring to recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report, Modi said it was his government which implemented them.

"History is witness that the Congress always betrayed farmers," alleged Modi.

Attacking the Congress government in Punjab, Modi said each trade is captured by the mafia in the state.

He said these are no ordinary elections.

Urging voters to bring the BJP-led alliance to power in Punjab, Modi said the "double engine" government will ensure all-round development and weed out drugs and sand mafia from the state.

He asked people to give him five years to serve them and appealed to the first-time voters to be part of the change in Punjab.

Abohar BJP candidate Arun Narang could not attend the rally since he had contracted COVID.