Modi lauds police forces on Police Commemoration Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and said police personnel always give their best without hesitation.



In his message on Police Commemoration Day, Modi said from preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

"We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens," he tweeted.



