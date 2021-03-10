Modi inaugurates 'Maitri Setu' between India & B'desh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the "Maitri Setu" between India and Bangladesh, a bridge built over the Feni river, with Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina asserting that political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade.



Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the online event.

In a video message played at the event, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina hailed the inauguration as a "historic moment".

"We are creating a new era in South Asia through providing connectivity to India. We are in a region which has remained conservative in opening up and where regional trade is far below potential. I believe political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade," she said.