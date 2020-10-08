Modi greets Putin on b'day, says keen to host him after pandemic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that he was looking forward to receiving the Russian leader in India as soon as the public health situation becomes normal.



Modi made the remarks when he spoke on the phone with Putin to convey his greetings and best wishes to the Russian president on his birthday.

"Both leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming days, including on the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic," the External Affairs ministry said.

"The Prime Minister expressed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible after the normalisation of the public health situation," it added.

Modi also recalled his association and friendship with Putin and appreciated the personal role that the Russian leader has played in nurturing the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister's planned visit to Russia for a summit with the president and meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) didn't materialise because of the travel restrictions imposed worldwide following the pandemic.

The 12th BRICS Summit will now be held on November 17 via video conference.

Russia has also played a role in facilitating meetings between the foreign and defence ministers of India and China on the margins of SCO meetings held in Moscow last month.

