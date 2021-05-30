Modi announces welfare measures for kids orphaned by COVID-19

New Delhi: On the eve of his government's second anniversary in its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 years of age and providing for their education.

Chairing a meeting to deliberate on steps that can be taken to support such children, he said they will be supported under the "PM-CARES" for children scheme. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that fixed deposits will be opened in the names of such children, and the PM-CARES fund will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them.

This corpus will be used to give monthly financial support or stipend from 18 years of age for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education. On reaching the age of 23 years, they will get the corpus amount as one lump-sum for personal and professional use.

While announcing these measures, Modi emphasised that children represent the country's future and the government will do everything possible to support and protect them so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future.

Highlighting measures for their education, the PMO said children under 10 years will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar. Those between 11 and 18 years of age will be given admission to any Central government residential school such as Sainik School and Navodaya Vidyalaya. In case the child remains under the care of a guardian or extended family, then he or she will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar.