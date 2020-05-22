Modi accepts Mamata's invite, to conduct aerial survey of state today

New Delhi/Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc in the two states, the Prime Minister's Office said.



"He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," the PMO said in a tweet on Thursday night.

He will be accompanied by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is likely to hold an administrative meeting at Basirhat. Earlier, the Chief Minister had, in a press conference, invited the Prime Minister to come and take stock of the situation.

Cyclone Amphan has left 72 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas. It also wreaked havoc in Odisha damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts.

Sources in the government said the prime minister would first reach West Bengal in the morning and then go to Odisha in the afternoon.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Modi said no stone will be left unturned in helping those affected by cyclone Amphan.

"Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan," the Prime Minister tweeted.

In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal, he said.

"Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," he said. National Disaster Response Force teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts, he pointed out.

"Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected," he said.

"I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest," he added.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee held a meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar with members of the task force set up to combat the post-cyclonic situation.

Stating that the state has not witnessed such devastation since 1737, Banerjee said funds from the Centre were the need of the hour in a bid to rebuild Bengal and ensure safety of people before monsoon sets in. Repairing of embankments and other reconstruction works need to be carried out on an immediate basis, she said after announcing a financial package of Rs 1,000 crore despite various financial constraints of the state.

Banerjee also set up another task force headed by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha with the top brass of all the concerned departments as its members to prepare a survey report on the total damage caused due to the cyclone and to prepare a detailed plan of action for restoration work that has to be submitted within seven days.

Banerjee read out the specific tasks that each department has to carry out for the restoration work in a proper manner without wasting any time. She also directed each of her Cabinet ministers to oversee the work in districts, responsibilities of which were given to them by the Chief Minister during Thursday's meeting. She has also directed the ministers and senior officers to ensure that no bad investment takes place in terms of carrying out the restoration work.

Equally concerned with the migrant labourers, the Chief Minister said that it would be better to run Shramik Special trains only from May 25 once the situation in the state improves a bit.