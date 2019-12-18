MNM chief Kamal Haasan visits Madras varsity in Chennai students, not allowed into campus
Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday visited the Madras University premises here and expressed solidarity with students protesting against the Citizenship Amedment Act.
Haasan was, however, not allowed to enter the main campus and spoke to the agitating students from behind the main gate of the university, opposite the Marina Beach.
The MNM chief said he was at the varsity to express solidarity with the students, who are on the protest for the third day on Wednesday.
When asked about Haasan not being allowed into the premises, a police official said they had no role to play in allowing or disallowing anyone.
"The gate keys are with varsity officials. Check with them," a senior police official told PTI. Varsity officials were unavailable for a comment.
