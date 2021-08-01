Mizoram Police files FIR against Assam CM

Guwahati/New Delhi: In an escalation following Monday's border gunfight between their two police forces that left six Assam policemen dead, Mizoram filed an FIR over the incident, naming the Chief Minister and other top officials of the neighbouring state in it.



As many as 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel have also been booked. Among the charges against Himanta and others are IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Sarma, on his part, has asked why a neutral agency can't investigate the matter.

The restive Assam-Mizoram border stayed quiet on Saturday, on the other hand, as Guwahati moved in to defuse tensions with some of its north-eastern neighbours to ensure tranquillity along the interstate boundaries, officials said.

A First Information Report was filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including "attempt to murder", at the Vairengte Police Station in Kolasib district of Mizoram, which borders Assam's Cachar.

The report said Assam police personnel, acting under instructions from Sarma himself, refused to have an "amicable dialogue" with the Mizoram police on the day of the incident.

They "forcefully informed SP, Kolasib that the area falls within Assam territory and they intended to construct a camp as per the instruction of Chief Minister, Assam himself," the FIR said.

"They had arrived at the spot with tents and other materials for construction of camp which clearly showed their intention to forcibly occupy the Mizoram BOP by force, as their convoy of vehicles consists of Ambulances and around 20 vehicles," it said.

Expressing his willingness to join the probe, Sarma said: "But why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam?"

Among the policemen mentioned in the FIR are an Assam Inspector General, a Deputy Inspector General, a Superintendent of Police. The Cachar district Deputy Commissioner, too, has been included, besides some 200 unnamed police personnel.

The officers have been asked to appear at Vairengte Police Station on August 1.

The Mizoram Police issued notice for appearance to six Assam senior officials the same day Assam Police issued summons to Mizoram officials and another to the Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram, K Vanlalvena in New Delhi in connection with the clash between the two state's police forces.

The two states have been at odds over the boundary for decades, but things flared up this week.

Meanwhile, Sarma called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday and discussed various issues, including the border situation between the state and Mizoram and the functioning of state universities.

The Governor and the Chief Minister discussed measures for de-escalating tension along the border, an official release said.

Sarma also informed Mukhi that the state government has disbursed cheques as one-time financial assistance to the family members of the police personnel killed in the border skirmishes.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Saturday said the recent boundary clash with Assam was not related to drug trafficking or cattle trade and denied the involvement of 'non-state actors' in the incident.

He instead asserted that the clash was an "unavoidable countermeasure" to protect the territorial integrity and ancestral land of the Mizos, which was threatened several times over decades by "aggression and encroachment from Assam".

"Drug trafficking and cattle trade have nothing to do with the boundary clash, and non-state actors weren't involved in the incident. How can a responsible government be hand-in-glove with or be influenced by non-state actors?" the Home minister told a national news agency.

In a separate development, the Chief Secretaries of Assam and Nagaland on Saturday signed an agreement to de-escalate tense situation prevailing at two locations in the Dessoi valley forest/Tsurangkong valley by simultaneously withdrawing security forces within the next 24-hours.

The agreement was signed following a meeting at Dimapur between Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and his Nagaland counterpart J Alam in the presence of Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu.

Both sides agreed that in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the areas around Ao Senden village and Vikuto village as they are known in Nagaland and called as Jankhona Nala /Nagajankha and Compartment No. 12 respectively in Assam, urgent and effective steps are required for defusing the standoff between the security forces of Nagaland and Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma maintained that in a major breakthrough towards de-escalating tensions at Assam-Nagaland border, the two Chief Secretaries have arrived at an understanding to immediately withdraw states' forces from border locations to their respective base camps.