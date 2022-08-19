Misuse of probe agencies erodes their credibility, helps corrupt get away: Congress
New Delhi: After the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, the Congress said the "relentless misuse" of investigation agencies against political rivals erodes their credibility and can help the corrupt to get away, even though its Delhi leaders claimed the raids exposed the AAP leader's "corrupt face".
Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba said Sisodia should face the action by the probe agency instead of "running away" to the cool climes of Himachal Pradesh. She also claimed the "corrupt face" of the self-acclaimed "truly honest" minister of the Aam Aadmi Party today stands exposed.
She also accused Sisodia of ignoring norms in opening liquor vends in the national capital and thrusting the youth into liquor by reducing the legal age for drinking from 25 to 21 years.
Another Delhi Congress leader, Abhishek Dutt, accused the AAP government of indulging in corruption in the liquor policy and granting licences to those who were close to them. He also shared pictures of Sisodia and Kejriwal with those who he claimed to be running liquor vends in the national capital.
However, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted, "The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the 'misuse' argument and the honest end up paying the price."
The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR for alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.
