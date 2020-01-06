Mistry says no to Tata Sons' chairmanship

Mumbai: Cyrus Mistry on Sunday said he is not interested in getting back to the Tata Group in any capacity at

all, ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on an urgent petition seeking to set aside the NCLAT order reinstalling him as the group chairman and also in the board of group companies.

"To dispel the misinformation campaign being conducted, I intend to make it clear that despite the NCLAT order in my favour, I will not be pursuing the executive chairmanship of Tata Sons or directorship of TCS, Tata

Teleservices, Tata Industries. I will, however, vigorously pursue all options to protect our rights as a minority shareholder including a seat on the board," he said.

(Image from NDTV.com)