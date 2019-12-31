Minor fire at PM residence

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Monday. According to the DFS, the fire was reported at around 7.25 pm after which nine fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire was, however, doused by the security staffers.



"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now," Office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted.

Atul Garg, Director DFS, said fire tenders were rushed along with senior officials to the site. However, fire tenders returned from the main gate. "It seems this call was given as a precautionary measure. As per information available, there was a small fire in ups," Garg said. A precautionary check is being conducted.