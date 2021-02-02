Military stages coup in Myanmar, detains Suu Kyi

Naypyitaw (Myanmar): Myanmar's military staged a coup on Monday and detained senior politicians, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, a sharp reversal of the significant, if uneven, progress toward democracy the Southeast Asian nation has made following five decades of military rule.

An announcement read on military-owned Myawaddy TV said the military would take control of the country for one year. It said the seizure was necessary because the government had not acted on the military's claims of fraud in November's elections in which Suu Kyi's ruling party won a majority of the parliamentary seats up for grabs and because it allowed the election to go ahead despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

The takeover came the morning the country's new parliamentary session was to begin and follows days of concern that the military was plotting a coup. The military maintains its actions are legally justified citing a section of the Constitution it drafted that allows it to take control in times of national emergency though Suu Kyi's party spokesman as well as many international observers have said it amounts to a coup.

It was a dramatic backslide for Myanmar, which was emerging from decades of strict military rule and international isolation that began in 1962. It was also a shocking fall from power for Suu Kyi, a Nobel peace laureate who had lived under house arrest for years as she tried to push her country toward democracy and then became its de facto leader after her National League for Democracy won elections in 2015.