Militants attack DDC poll candidate in J-K

Srinagar: Militants on Friday shot at and injured a candidate for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.



Aneesul Islam Ganaie was shot at by the militants in Kokernag area of Anantnag district around noon, a police official said.

He said Ganaie was rushed to a hospital.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Polling is underway for 33 DDC seats including 16 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division on Friday.