Migrant labourer found dead in field near Ambala Cantt
Ambala: A 36-year-old migrant labourer was found dead in an abandoned field in Tepla village near Ambala Cantonment, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Tulsi Manjhi, a resident of Barsa village in Bihar.
Police said Manjhi had gone missing five days ago.
His younger brother Salinder told police that Manjhi had come to work at a brick kiln here along with his family around 15 days back.
Sub Inspector of police, Saha Police station, Ashok Kumar said they received information about the body lying in the fields of Tepla village on Monday evening.
The cause of the death has not been established so far, he said, adding police are probing the case from various angles.
"The exact cause of death will be revealed only after postmortem," he said.
