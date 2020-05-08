MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashes In Punjab, Pilot Ejects Safely, Probe Ordered

New Delhi: A MiG-29 interceptor fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a training mission near Punjab's Jalandhar today. The pilot ejected safely. He was soon taken away in a rescue helicopter, the IAF said in a statement.

"The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft. The pilot has been rescued by a helicopter. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident," the IAF said.

In visuals, flames are seen on the wreckage of the fighter jet on a field in Punjab.

The MiG-29 is a Soviet-era fast interceptor fighter jet that has seen action in the Kargil war in 1999. It has also been used to escort other jets on bombing missions from incoming "bandits" or enemy fighter jets.

