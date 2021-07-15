MHA says people flouting Covid norms 'blatantly', warns states

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said blatant violations of COVID-19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations, and asked states and Union Territories to take action against officials responsible for ensuring compliance to laid down guidelines.



India recorded 38,792 new Coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,46,074, while the death toll reached 4,11,408 with 624 more fatalities, according to the Union Health ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in India so far has surpassed 39 crore, the ministry added on Wednesday.

According to a provisional report at 7 pm, more than 32.10 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.

In a letter to all states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said Covid-appropriate behaviour is not being adhered to in public transport and massive crowds are thronging marketplaces, violating social distancing norms.

Bhalla emphasised the second wave of Covid is not yet over and there is no room for complacency and everyone must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

He said that with the decline in the number of active cases, states and UTs have started reopening economic activities in a gradual manner but the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated.

During the periods of low positivity, efforts must be stepped up to prevent any probable future surge, he said.

"However, blatant violations of COVID norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and at hill stations. Massive crowds are also thronging the market places, violating norms of social distancing," he said.

The consequent increase in the 'R'-factor (reproduction number) in some of the states is a matter of concern, Bhalla said.

The 'R'-factor indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading in the country. An 'R'-factor below 1 indicates that each infected individual is on average passing on the disease to less than one person.

"You may be aware that any increase in 'R' factor above 1.0 is an indicator of the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, it is important that the authorities concerned shall be made responsible for ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in all crowded places, such as shops, malls, markets, market complexes, weekly markets, restaurants and bars, 'mandis', bus stations, railway platforms, stations, public parks and gardens, gymnasium, banquet halls, marriage halls, stadia, sports complexes (if opened up by the state) as well as at all areas identified as hotspots for transmission of COVID19 virus," he said in the letter.

Any establishment, premises, markets and other such places where Covid-appropriate behaviour is not being maintained is liable for the re-imposition of restrictions and the defaulters may face action under the relevant laws, the Home Secretary said.

He also said Covid testing needs to be continued with the same vigour as it is extremely essential for early identification of cases and checking the virus spread.

Bhalla said there should be a continuous focus on the five-fold strategy for effective management of COVID-19 i.e. test-track-treat-vaccinate and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.