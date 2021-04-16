MHA orders 50% attendance at work, staggered timing

New Delhi: In view of the "unprecedented rise" in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Union Home Ministry Thursday said its officers up to the level of Under Secretary can work from home and only 50 per cent of staff need to attend office.

In an office memorandum, the home ministry said all officers who attend the office can stagger timings with entry into the office spread between 9 AM to 10 AM with corresponding office exit timings and those living in containment zones be exempted from attending office.

Rosters for their attendance will be prepared by concerned divisional or wing heads. Individual wing heads can, however, call for more than 50 per cent physical attendance of any of the categories of officials in their wings, if required on administrative grounds.

All officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on regular basis.