Mehbooba prevented from visiting families evicted from forest land in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Tuesday authorities prevented her from leaving her residence here as she wanted to meet the families evicted from forest land in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.



Mehbooba took to Twitter to claim that she has been detained. Police did not comment on the alleged detention of the former chief minister so far.

"Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I've been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes," Mehbooba tweeted.

"GOI (Government of India) wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm (injustice) on the people of J-K without any questions asked," she added.