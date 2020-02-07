Mehbooba, Omar detained for questioning Centre's illegal actions

Srinagar/New Delhi: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti on Friday said her mother and another former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have not been detained for making provocative statements but for questioning the Centre's "illegal actions" in Jammu and Kashmir.



"@OmarAbdullah & Ms Mufti haven't been jailed for 'provocative comments'. Their crime was to question GOI for its illegal actions in J&K. Just because BJP intentionally conflates itself with India doesn't mean it is India. The message is clear. Criticise BJP at your own peril," Iltija Mufti, who has been tweeting from Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle after her mother was detained in August 5, said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were on Thursday night booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), barely hours before their six-month-long "preventive detention" was to come to an end.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the government and said in a series of tweets: "Shocked and devastated by the cruel invocation of the Public Safety Act against Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others".

"Detention without charges is the worst abomination in a democracy. When unjust laws are passed or unjust laws are invoked, what option do the people have than to protest peacefully?" the former Home minister tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday wrote on Twitter: "On what basis has PSA been slapped on Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti? They upheld the Constitution of India, abided by the democratic process, stood up to separatists, and never ascribed to violence and divisiveness.

"They deserve to be freed, not incarcerated indefinitely without any basis," she said on Twitter.