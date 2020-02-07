Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah among 4 leaders from Kashmir booked under PSA

Six months after top leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were put under preventive custody, the Union Territory administration on Thursday slapped stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and two other politicians from National Conference and PDP.

Their six-month preventive custody was ending on Thursday. They were put under detention following the abrogation of Article 370.

Abdullah was also booked under the PSA, the report said. Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah, also a former chief minister and a Union minister, was earlier last year booked under the stringent law.

Besides Omar Abdullah and Mehboob Mufti, National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities.

Sagar wields a support base in downtown Srinagar.

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sartaj Madani was also booked under the PSA. Madani is the maternal uncle of Mehbooba Mufti.

Both Sagar and Madani were detained in the aftermath of August 5 crackdown by the Centre on politicians following abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, besides its bifurcation into two union territories.





(inputs from dnaindia)