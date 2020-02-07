Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah among 4 leaders from Kashmir booked under PSA
Six months after top leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were put under preventive custody, the Union Territory administration on Thursday slapped stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah and two other politicians from National Conference and PDP.
Their six-month preventive custody was ending on Thursday. They were put under detention following the abrogation of Article 370.
Abdullah was also booked under the PSA, the report said. Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah, also a former chief minister and a Union minister, was earlier last year booked under the stringent law.
Besides Omar Abdullah and Mehboob Mufti, National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities.
Sagar wields a support base in downtown Srinagar.
Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sartaj Madani was also booked under the PSA. Madani is the maternal uncle of Mehbooba Mufti.
Both Sagar and Madani were detained in the aftermath of August 5 crackdown by the Centre on politicians following abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, besides its bifurcation into two union territories.
(inputs from dnaindia)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses Tihar's plea seeking...7 Feb 2020 9:50 AM GMT
Sena praises Kejriwal for AAP govt's 'ideal' work in Delhi7 Feb 2020 9:46 AM GMT
Rs 1,500 crore will be given as special developmental...7 Feb 2020 9:45 AM GMT
Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi,...7 Feb 2020 9:39 AM GMT
Prepare inventory of jewellery at Sabarimala temple: SC7 Feb 2020 8:55 AM GMT