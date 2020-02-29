Meghalaya violence toll rises to 2, curfew reimposed in Shillong

Shillong: A migrant worker was stabbed to death in the busy Iewduh market here on Saturday, taking the toll in clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups in Meghalaya to two, police said.

Seven persons were injured in the knife attack in the heart of the city and two of them suffered stab wounds, Superintendent of Police Claudia Lyngwa said.

Those behind the attack are yet to be identified, she said.

In another mob attack, a migrant labourer was seriously injured after being thrashed at Sohra market in Sohra Civil Subdivision, the officer said.

The number of those injured in the clashes has gone up to 16, she said.

Curfew was reimposed Saturday noon in some areas of Shillong town after one person was killed in clashes between KSU members and non-tribals during a meeting on CAA and inner line permit (ILP), officials said. Earlier, the Curfew was imposed on Friday night following the clashes and lifted at 8 am on Saturday.

A ban on mobile internet services was continuing in six districts, police said.

Curfew was reimposed at noon in the areas under Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations of Shillong town, they said, adding that five additional companies of armed police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. Mobile internet services have been suspended in six districts — East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi hills — from Friday night for 48-hours, they said. Officials said SMSes will be limited to five per day.

Police have arrested six persons in connection with the attack on the rally at Ichamati on Friday leading to the death of a pro-ILP activist, officials said.

On Friday, a tribal was killed as clashes broke out between the Khasi Students' Union members and non-tribals during a rally held in the Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reviewed the law and order situation in the state and appealed for peace.

He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the man killed in Friday's clash.